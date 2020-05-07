Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus cases top 33,000

TASS, May 7. Saudi Arabian doctors has identified 1,793 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the national health ministry said via Twitter on Thursday, adding that the total number of infections, therefore, has increased to 33,731.

The national data shows that nine people died in a single day, while 1,015 patients recovered. Overall, 219 coronavirus-related fatalities were recorded, the number of recoveries stands at 7,798.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,800,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 265,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,300,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.