Abe congratulates Putin on 75th anniversary of Victory in phone call

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in a phone call on Thursday, the Kremlin press service reported.

