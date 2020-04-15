French President Macron hopes Putin will join global ceasefire initiative

PARIS, April 15. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron hopes that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will join his initiative on global ceasefire amid the coronavirus pandemic, he told Radio France Internationale Wednesday.

“I discussed this with Putin initially, when I first proposed this initiative. I did not talk with him again since I received decisive confirmation from other leaders. I hope to do it a few hours later," Macron said.

"Chinese leader Xi Jinping has confirmed his agreement to me, as well as US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. I am certain that Vladimir Putin will also agree," Macron insisted. "And when he does, we will be able to conduct a joint video conference and therefore disseminate this call solemnly, decisively and efficiently."

The joint statement of the Eurasian Economic Union leaders (Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan), adopted after the April 14 video conference, calls on all states to continue international cooperation amid the pandemic.

"To strengthen trust, to stop armed conflicts, trade wars, unilateral financial and economic sanctions and to strictly comply with the norms of international law," the document reads.