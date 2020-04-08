Seven patients die from coronavirus, underlying health conditions in Moscow — center

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Seven patients have died from COVID—19 and underlying health conditions in Moscow, Moscow’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Seven patients have passed away in Moscow. They were diagnosed with confirmed pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus. The patients had underlying health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, cardiosclerosis, pyelonephritis and pancreatic atrophy. Three of the patients suffered from chronic bronchitis," the statement said.

One of the deceased was treated at a private clinic. The 74-year-old man had heart problems and suffered from diabetes.

A total of 8,672 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia so far, with 580 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (5,841). The country’s latest data indicates 63 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.