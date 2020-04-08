Moscow, Moscow Region, St. Petersburg account for majority of coronavirus tests in Russia

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Moscow, the Moscow Region and St. Petersburg account for the majority of coronavirus tests in Russia, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As for the number of coronavirus tests, the Russian top ten includes Moscow (248,979), the Moscow Region (79,941), St. Petersburg (39,691), the Sverdlovsk Region (26,163), the Krasnodar Region (22,065), the Tyumen Region (19,270), the Sakhalin Region (18,952), the Chelyabinsk Region (18,354), the Republic of Tatarstan (17,440) and the Krasnoyarsk Region (17,301)," the statement reads.

According to the watchdog, over 910,000 coronavirus tests were conducted in Russia as of Tuesday. Tests are carried out by the watchdog’s epidemiological centers, as well as by state and private medical facilities and laboratories.