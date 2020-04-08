Ten hospitals, 9 labs in Moscow converted for COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Moscow’s authorities have re-equipped ten hospitals and nine laboratories in the city to diagnose and treat the novel coronavirus infection, Moscow Deputy Mayor Pyotr Biryukov said on Wednesday.

According to the deputy mayor’s press service, work to renovate 21 public health facilities in Moscow began in mid-March, while work at 23 federal healthcare facilities started in early April.

Biryukov noted that the area under refurbishment exceeded 63,000 square meters. Specialists are working round the clock. More than 2,000 people, three design offices and 16 construction organizations are involved in the effort. The work is expected to be completed in April.

"Under the instruction of the Moscow mayor, specialists of municipal services are re-equipping the medical facilities. [They] have already provided accommodation for nine new city’s laboratories for conducting coronavirus tests. In ten hospitals, they have refurbished premises for treating infected people, work is in progress in another twenty-five," he said.

Moscow federal hospitals will receive 5 billion rubles ($66 million) for the re-equipment effort, the Moscow mayor's website informs.

"The federal hospitals will be provided with 5 billion rubles for coronavirus infection treatment. These funds will be used for clinic conversion to admit infected patients, including renovations where necessary," the message runs.

The funding will also cover procurement of drugs, medical materials, protective gear, oxygen equipment, the website reads.

The allocated funds will also be used to stimulate the medical personnel. The doctors and other medical personnel of the converted clinics will be entitled to a monetary supplement. The doctors will also be provided with compensation over reduced amount of provided medical aid.

"Patients with coronavirus infection are being admitted to federal, city and private hospitals in Moscow. Among them are the Kommunarka hospital, Shabolovka hospital, 1st and 2nd infection hospitals, Bashlyayeva children’s hospital, Sklifosovsky Institute for Emergency Care, Vorohobov hospital No. 67, Filatov hospital No.15, Morozov children’s hospital, children’s hospital No. 6 for newborn care, city hospital No. 52," the website clarifies.

Earlier reports disclosed that new beds have become available following a renovation in the 1st infection hospital. Coronavirus units will open in other hospitals as well.

To date, a total of 8,672 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 580 patients having recovered from the virus. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (5,841). The country’s latest data indicates 63 fatalities nationwide.