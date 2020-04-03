First coronavirus-associated death registered in Suriname

HAVANA, April 3. /TASS/. The first coronavirus-associated death has been registered in Suriname, the Dagblad Suriname newspaper reported on Friday.

A total of 10 coronavirus cases have been registered in Suriname so far.

