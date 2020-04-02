Trump hopes Riyadh, Moscow to cut oil production by 10 mln barrels/day or more

WASHINGTON, April 2. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected and will hopefully cut oil production by 10 million barrels [per day] or more, US President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday.

"Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) [Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud - TASS]of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President [Vladimir] Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 million barrels [per day], and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be great for the oil & gas industry!" the US President wrote in Twitter.

The United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia will jointly look for a way out in the current situation on the global oil market, Trump said on Tuesday.