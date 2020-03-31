Moscow to use geolocation data to monitor whereabouts of coronavirus patients

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Geolocation data will be used in Moscow to monitor whereabouts of novel coronavirus patients who are receiving treatment at home, Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said.

Earlier, a patient with confirmed novel coronavirus fled the Kommunarka hospital for coronavirus patients. She was tracked via a video surveillance system and returned back to the ward.

"We are toughening the regime [for patients who stay in self-isolation at home]. At present, constantly providing geolocation data is a mandatory requirement for a person who receives treatment at home. This will help us to offer a more prompt response," Rakova said.

In her words, the majority of those who are being treated at home, observe all the necessary precautions and quarantine rules.

As of March 30, a total of 1,836 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. Sixty-six patients have recovered. According to data as of 12:00 Moscow time, nine patients died. Later in the day, coronavirus-associated deaths were reported from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and the Vladimir region. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (1,226). The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.