Iran to introduce movement restrictions due to coronavirus

"Yesterday [Tuesday — TASS] a meeting of the coronavirus prevention headquarters discussed the need to introduce new restrictions," he said in a speech broadcast by Iran’s state TV. "The draft is ready, will be approved [on Wednesday] and then published."

TEHRAN, March 25. /TASS/. Iranian authorities have prepared a plan to impose restrictions on movement of people amid the coronavirus pandemic, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday.

Coronavirus pandemic will end in summer at best, expert says

According to Rouhani, the plan stipulates "imposing restrictions on travel so that people return to their places of residence as soon as possible." He did not communicate any other details.

The country currently has no movement restrictions even though authorities have repeatedly urged Iranians against unnecessary travel and ventures outside.

The first coronavirus cases in Iran were confirmed on February 19 in Qom Province. All schools in the country are closed until the end of March, while many countries restricted communication with the Islamic Republic.

Iranian coronavirus cases include a number of high-ranking officials, namely, First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Ali Asghar Mounesan and Minister of Industry, Mines and Business Reza Rahmani. In addition, 23 members of the country’s parliament tested positive. Two of them — Fatema Rahbar and Mohammad Ali Ramazani Dastak — have died.

According to the latest reports, there are 24,811 coronavirus cases in the country, while 1,934 people died.