Hague court rules it has no jurisdiction over Kiev’s claims on Crimea coastal state rights

THE HAGUE, March 16. /TASS/. The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) has refused to make a ruling regarding the dispute between Russia and Ukraine concerning coastal state rights in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, the document published by the PCA on Monday informs.

"In its award of 21 February 2020, the Arbitral Tribunal, unanimously <…> upholds the Russian Federation’s objection that the Arbitral Tribunal has no jurisdiction over Ukraine’s claims, to the extent that a ruling of the Arbitral Tribunal on the merits of Ukraine’s claims necessarily requires it to decide, directly or implicitly, on the sovereignty of either Party over Crimea," the document says.

"[The court] finds that the Russian Federation’s objection that the Arbitral Tribunal has no jurisdiction over Ukraine’s claims concerning activities in the Sea of Azov and in the Kerch Strait does not possess an exclusively preliminary character, and accordingly decides to reserve this matter for consideration and decision in the proceedings on the merits," the ruling notes.

Ukraine must present a revised version of its claims by November 20, after which, Russia will have until August 20, 2021 to issue a response.

Ukraine initiated legal proceedings on this matter on September 16, 2016. According to Ukraine, Russia violates Ukraine’s sovereign rights to use maritime zones and continental shelf in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait near Crimea, including the rights to natural resources. Kiev demands that Moscow cease violating Ukraine’s rights and compensate the damages incurred. Russia rejects all claims.