MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The West in fact acts as a sponsor of terrorism when it talks about Kiev’s use of Western-donated weapons for attacks inside Russia, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, said.

"They are demonstrating the so-called coordination of these activities in a provocative and blatant manner. This is about turning the Kiev regime into a terrorist organization and then sponsoring it," she noted at a briefing.

According to Zakharova, Kiev’s Western handlers "obsessively keep pushing their Kiev puppets to continue the Ukrainian army’s insane and suicidal escapade in the Kursk Region."

In this regard, the diplomat pointed to a remark by top EU diplomat Josep Borrell who had claimed that the lifting of restrictions on the use of weapons against Russia would strengthen Ukraine’s self-defense and promote peacekeeping efforts. Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh made an even more aggressive statement on August 22, Zakharova noted. Singh said that Washington’s policy allowed Ukraine "to conduct counter fires to defend itself from Russian attacks" coming over across the border, which included Russia’s Kursk Region. "And now, the Pentagon chief allegedly plans to discuss with Kiev whether the Ukrainian army intends to hold territories in the Kursk Region," Zakharova stressed. In her view, the West "has gone as far as to claim that the Ukrainian army’s terrorist attacks on Russia - that is, military aggression and terrorism - will promote peace efforts," she said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman emphasized that all those statements "are nothing but attempts to find excuses and encourage the Kiev regime’s crimes." "And this is what sponsorship of terrorism is about," Zakharova concluded.