MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Ukraine is on the brink of destruction following its attack on Russia’s Kursk Region, Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party banned in Ukraine, said.

According to him, when the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Kursk Region, Zelensky "sealed the fate of the Ukrainian statehood once and for all," drastically reducing the possibility of peace talks and keeping the country alive, "even though with territorial losses, but without being divided or absorbed by other states." "Today this is impossible. No leading world player needs Zelensky’s Ukraine in the current political situation," he wrote in an article.

According to the politician, Ukraine’s offensive in the Kursk Region came as a surprise to the US and created a dilemma for current US leader Joe Biden. "The US is being dragged into a conflict with Russia, and now Biden is forced to make an uncomfortable decision," Medvedchuk emphasized. At the same time, he opined that Ukraine should not count on endless help from the US regardless of who becomes the country’s next president following the results of the upcoming November presidential election: "the Democrats are waking up to the political quagmire the Zelensky project is putting them in," while Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump "seizes on every opportunity to criticize Biden over Ukraine."

"Zelensky seriously believes that the US will continue to back him no matter what he does, and endlessly provide him with money and weapons. But he does not take into account the main principle of the US and NATO, which has been announced publicly many times - to use others to fight to the last Ukrainian. And Zelensky is running out of Ukrainians, which is why the US is losing interest in him," Medvedchuk pointed out. According to him, by criticizing the Zelensky regime for corruption, Washington is leaving itself an out: "they can everything on Zelensky, the excessive spending, the risk of World War III, and exit the conflict with a clear conscience."

Speaking about Russia’s position after the Ukrainian attack on the Kursk Region, Medvedchuk quoted Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev as saying that the special military operation should now take on an "openly extraterritorial character" and envisage, among other things, the capture of Kiev and Odessa.

"Zelensky has brought Ukraine to the point where the collective West no longer needs Ukraine economically and militarily as a point of military instability, and Russia does not need Ukraine as a terrorist state that has crossed all possible red lines. Zelensky has put Ukraine between a rock and a hard place, and it is no longer possible to get it out of this situation. Now, it is necessary to save the Ukrainian people, because Zelensky's policy is to destroy Ukrainians in the fire of war, in which neither he nor his clique are going to die," the politician concluded.