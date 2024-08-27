Grossi’s words on unacceptability of attacks on NPPs a signal for Ukraine — envoy

VIENNA, August 27. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov called IAEA Director General Rafael Gross’s words about the unacceptability of attacks on nuclear power plants a "signal for Ukraine."

"At the press conference during his visit to the Kursk nuclear power plant, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that one must not attack nuclear power plants. It is a clear signal, intended, first and foremost, for Ukraine," the diplomat said on his X page.

On August 27, Grossi arrived in the city of Kurchatov to inspect the Kursk NPP. During the visit, Gross saw the traces of drone strikes and drone fragments. Later, he called the situation serious and called to not allow a nuclear disaster. According to Grossi, attacks against any nuclear power plants are unacceptable.

Previously, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Kiev’s attempt to attack the Kursk NPP with a drone an act of nuclear terrorism, which requires an immediate reaction from the IAEA.