US to continue using Ukraine against Russia even after elections — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The United States will continue using Ukraine as an instrument to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia regardless of the presidential election outcome, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Ukraine and its citizens will be used by Washington regardless of any changes in the White House Administration," she said.

Zakharova noted that the "anti-Russian consensus" will remain among American politicians, both in legislative and executive power. She underscored that Washington is interested in Ukraine only as an "instrument for infliction of a strategic defeat on Russia."

According to the diplomat, the collective West seeks to solve the "Russian issue" by "cancelling" the Russian culture and stigmatizing everything Russian in general.

"They won’t live to see such ‘solution,’ because such approaches have been made historically, and they all failed," Zakharova concluded.