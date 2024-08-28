France issues arrest warrant for Pavel Durov’s brother

PARIS, August 28. /TASS/. France has issued an arrest warrant for Nikolay Durov, the brother of Telegram founder Pavel Durov, Politico reported, citing an administrative document.

According to the newspaper, the arrest warrants for the Durov brothers were issued on March 25 over charges including "complicity in possessing, distributing, offering or making available pornographic images of minors, in an organized group."

Politico said that the warrants were issued following a court request to Telegram to establish the identity of a user accused of distributing and preparing child pornography. The warrants are also due to the fact that the messenger is used "by numerous criminal groups."

In addition, the newspaper noted that Telegram's vice president Ilya Perekopsky is also mentioned in the case materials, but it is unclear whether or not a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Paris public prosecutor's office refused to comment on the matter. Pavel Durov's lawyer also refused to reveal details of the investigation.

Durov’s detention

Durov was detained at Le Bourget Airport outside Paris on August 24; his custody was extended to 96 hours the next day. The Paris prosecutor’s office suspects him of complicity in drug trafficking, fraud crimes against children committed through Telegram.

The Russian embassy in France said diplomats had demanded that Durov’s rights be protected and he be provided with consular access. "So far, the French authorities have been evading cooperation on the matter," the embassy added.