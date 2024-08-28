US about to give Kiev free hand to use Western weapons for strikes on Russia — MFA

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Washington is about to give the Kiev regime a free hand to use Western weapons for strikes on Russian territory, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told a news briefing.

She drew attention to a remark by John Kirby, the White House National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, who said that negotiations between the United States and Ukraine on the prospects of expanding the zone of Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory were already being held "privately."

"There is one conclusion from all this - the Kiev regime has been given carte blanche for operations in Russian regions. Moreover, the administration of [US President Joe] Biden is obviously preparing to take some new steps toward or steps down toward [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky - I don't know, to give him a free hand to use virtually any kind of US weapons, including for deep strikes on Russian territory," she pointed out. "This US policy of escalation is becoming more and more challenging."

"The impression is that the US establishment has generally abandoned common sense forever," Zakharova stated. "The US presidential election is at stake, so the Kiev card will be played."