Russian researcher sees little potential for Ukraine to build mid-range ballistic missile

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Ukraine is hardly capable of building ground-based intermediate and shorter-range ballistic missiles, said Lieutenant General Vasily Lata, chief researcher at the Military Academy of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces.

"Ukraine had the capacity to build intercontinental ballistic missiles at Yuzhmash. It has reportedly been lost. So, it seems unlikely that Ukraine will be able to build intermediate and shorter-range missiles," he told TASS.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky asserted that Kiev had allegedly tested "the first Ukrainian ballistic missile."