Russia’s National Guard neutralizes cluster munition near Kursk nuke plant

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Servicemen from the Russian National Guard have neutralized a Ukrainian cluster munition near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, the military agency’s press service told TASS.

"The Russian National Guard’s engineering and reconnaissance group received information that a downed shell from a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system was found five kilometers away from the nuclear power plant in the Kursk Region. On site, the servicemen discovered a rocket piece filled with 180 unexploded strike elements," it said in a statement.

The National Guard added that the rocket’s warhead was in the ground and the agency’s engineers eliminated the shell on site using a pressure charge while observing all safety measures.