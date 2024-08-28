Russian forces liberate Kamyshevka community in Donbass region over past day

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated the community of Kamyshevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup Center units have liberated the settlement of Kamyshevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active operations and keep pushing deeper into the enemy’s defenses," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 165 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North struck three Ukrainian brigades and inflicted roughly 165 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses in the Volchansk and Liptsy directions on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 36th marine infantry, 113th territorial defense and 13th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Alisovka, Liptsy and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 165 personnel, nine motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a fuel depot of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West repels five Ukrainian counterattacks over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West improved its tactical position, repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks and inflicted roughly 490 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

‘Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 44th mechanized, 4th tank and 1st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region, Torskoye and Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Stelmakhovka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic. They repelled five counterattacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 67th mechanized brigade, 23rd rifle battalion, 3rd National Guard brigade and 12th Azov special operations brigade [outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization]," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 490 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle and three motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery warfare, Russian forces destroyed a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, three British-made 155mm FH70 howitzers, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South gains better ground over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South gained better ground, struck eight Ukrainian brigades and inflicted roughly 690 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 30th, 54th, 69th and 93rd mechanized, 56th motorized infantry, 4th tank and 143rd infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Krasnogorovka, Zaliznyanskoye, Stupochki, Karpovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 690 personnel, 21 motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, two 152mm Msta-B howitzers, three 122mm D-30 howitzers, three US-manufactured 105mm M119 artillery guns and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 475 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 475 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored personnel carrier and seven artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 44th, 53rd and 100th mechanized, 68th jaeger, 95th air assault and 15th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Rozovka, Druzhba, Grodovka, Dzerzhinsk, Karlovka, Galitsynovka, Lesovka and Mikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed seven counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 144th infantry, 25th airborne, 37th marine infantry and 15th National Guard brigades and the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 475 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, two 152mm D-20 howitzers, two 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery systems and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 115 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East improved its tactical position and inflicted roughly 115 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 65th and 72nd mechanized and 58th motorized infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye, Ugledar and Shakhtyorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled three counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 118th and 125th territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 115 personnel, six motor vehicles, a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 50 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 50 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault, 37th marine infantry and 123rd territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Zherebyanki and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Dneprovskoye and Udarnik in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 50 personnel, nine motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm Giatsint-B field gun and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russian forces strike foreign mercenaries’ site in Ukraine operation over past day

Russian forces struck a foreign mercenaries’ site over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck a foreign mercenaries’ camp and massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 148 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 49 Ukrainian UAVs, two smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 49 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and two Hammer smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, three US-made HIMARS rockets and 49 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 640 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 30,613 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 surface-to-air missile systems, 17,589 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,426 multiple rocket launchers, 13,720 field artillery guns and mortars and 25,312 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.