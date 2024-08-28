DONETSK, August 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have left some positions on the eastern outskirts of the settlement of Selidovo near Krasnoarmeisk (called Pokrovsk by Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), defense circles told TASS on Wednesday.

"Data recorders show that the enemy has abandoned several positions on the eastern outskirts of Selidovo. To all appearances, this is how the exhausted [Ukrainian] grouping has been impacted by incessant Russian artillery strikes," the defense circles said.

Several dozen Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, the defense circles said.