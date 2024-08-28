Moscow demands cessation of airstrikes on Syria — Russia's UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, August 28. /TASS/. Russia demands an end to airstrikes on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, because they reduce to nothing all efforts for the sake of a political settlement in that country, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky has said.

"Terminating the foreign military presence, which is a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic, is an imperative for firm stabilization in that country. We also demand an unconditional cessation of air strikes on Syrian territory. Otherwise all efforts towards a political settlement are doomed to fail," he said at the UN Security Council’s meeting.

Polyansky added that the key to peace in Syria could be "the West's abandonment of its hard-headed anti-Damascus attitudes and the establishment of normal, equal and mutually respectful relations with the Syrian Arab Republic."

"In this regard, we note positive developments in a number of European capitals. We hope that these sprouts will grow stronger and complement the constructive steps towards the normalization of relations with Syria, being taken by Syria's neighbors in the region. This will benefit both the Syrians and all of us," Polyansky summarized.