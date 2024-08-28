KURSK, August 28. /TASS/. Akhmat special force commandos in the Kursk Region have several times clashed with mercenaries speaking German and Polish and all of them were been liquidated, the chief of a commando squad known by his callsign, Kashtan (Chestnut), has told TASS.

"We’ve met foreign mercenaries here. There were Germans and some Poles. When we clashed with them in combat and heard them speak to each other, we realized that they were foreigners. Among those we have taken prisoner they are no such militants. This means that they have been liquidated," Kashtan said.

Earlier, it was reported that over the past few days Kashtan’s men captured eight Ukrainian military in the Kursk Region and destroyed two enemy groups.

Russian FPV-drones hit one US-made Stryker and two Hummer vehicles.