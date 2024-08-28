MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have left their positions in Novogrodovka in the Krasnoarmeysk area in the Donetsk People’s Republic without a fight, just as they did in Selidovo, a Verkhovna Rada lawmaker from the pro-presidential Servant of the People party, Maryana Bezuglaya, said.

"The trenches in front of Novogrodovka are empty. There is almost no Ukrainian army in the city, which once had a population of 20,000. The 31st brigade, which was protecting the city, has been redeployed, the brigade commander, supported by his unit, was dismissed and a criminal case was opened against him. Instead of it [the brigade], an untrained unit was deployed. This is not the only latest ‘rotation’. More such rotations are planned. Toretsk, Pokrovsk (the Ukrainian names for the towns of Dzerzhinsk and Krasnoarmeysk - TASS), and there will be more," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

Bezuglaya added that she observed the same situation in Selidovo. "A week ago, I was near Selidovo, close to Novogrodovka. I saw fortifications under the bridge, but there was nothing in the town itself. It was like an ordinary civilian town. I went to inspect the trenches. They weren’t even guarded, there was no one there," she pointed out.

The lawmaker added that "the fragmentation of the front is increasing" and that the rotations taking place "lead to breaches and deaths." "If there is a rotation in Ugledar, we will lose it too," she added.