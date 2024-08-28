Kiev’s fault in attacks on Kursk NPP evident, IAEA saw consequences — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Kiev's fault in the escalation of the nuclear danger is obvious, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Commenting on the visit of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to the Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP), the spokesman said: "Grossi saw the results of the drone attacks on the plant, assessed the threat those attacks could pose, as well as a potential threat that remains."

"For understandable reasons, the IAEA says it is not authorized to name the perpetrator of the attacks, but in this case, it is so obvious that there is no question about it. The guilt of the Ukrainian side in escalating the nuclear danger is more than obvious," Peskov told reporters.

Rafael Grossi, who visited the Kursk NPP the previous day, said that he had seen signs of drone attacks. He pointed out that the plant operates in a "close to normal" mode, but expressed concern about its safety. The IAEA chief also said that there was a high risk of damage to the plant.