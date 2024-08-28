Communication systems down in Netherlands — TV

THE HAGUE, August 28. /TASS/. A major outage affecting communication and alarm systems has occurred in the Netherlands, the NOS broadcaster reports.

According to the media outlet, communication systems started experiencing disruptions on the night of August 27. Most of the issues concern the communication systems of emergency services, which currently have to communicate via regular phones and text messages. The cause for the failure has not been identified yet.

NOS points out that it’s not yet clear if the suspension of air traffic at Eindhoven Airport has anything to do with the incident. The 112 emergency phone number is working.

NOS reported earlier that departures and arrivals had been suspended at Eindhoven Airport. There have been no reports as to what happened or for how long air traffic would be suspended. Experts are looking for the causes of the breakdown. Other airports in the country continue to operate normally.