Russia’s strike at Ukrainian army depot destroys 30 tons of fuel, three soldiers in DPR

LUGANSK, August 28. /TASS/. Russia’s precision strike at a camouflaged Ukrainian army depot in Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) destroyed three enemy soldiers and about 30 tons of fuel and lubricants, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Wednesday.

Russian forces found out that Ukrainian troops had set up a materiel, fuel and lubricants depot on the premises of a woodworking plant in the city of Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the expert said.

"A precision strike was delivered at the camouflaged depot, as a result of which Ukrainian armed formations lost over 30 tons of fuel and lubricants, beams for covering dugouts, several fuel tankers and other important military property. Also, the strike eliminated three militants of a rear unit while eight others received wounds of various severity," he said.