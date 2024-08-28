No preconditions for peace talks on Ukraine, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. There are no preconditions for peace talks on Ukraine at the moment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"At the moment it is more than obvious that there are no preconditions for any talks," the spokesman told reporters.

At the same time, Peskov said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not put forward his peace initiative on Ukraine during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "No," he said in response to a question on the matter.

"The Indian side consequently occupies the position of a supporter of peace, peaceful settlement by political and diplomatic means," the spokesman pointed out. According to him, India's position coincides with Russia's.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin press service reported that Modi told Putin in a telephone conversation that he would like to help resolve the Ukrainian crisis. On August 23, Modi visited Ukraine.