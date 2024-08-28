Poland no longer capable of supplying Ukraine with weapons — top defense official

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Poland has already supplied Ukraine with all the weapons it could have given to the country, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

"As of today, everything we could have given to Ukraine has been given to Ukraine," he told the PAP news agency. "The Polish government, ours and that of our predecessors, delivered weapons worth billions of dollars to Ukraine. That is all we could have given them," the minister added.

The top defense official pointed out that for him "the security of the Polish state has always been the supreme goal, and all the decisions that [Poland] has taken are taken with the security of the Polish state in mind."

"We know that Ukraine needs many types of weapons, but our partners from Ukraine must understand that Poland must maintain its capabilities. For me, as for defense minister, this is a priority," Kosiniak-Kamysz concluded.

On Monday, Polish President Andrzej Duda reported that since the start of Russia’s military operation, the country has supplied Ukraine with over 1,00 pieces of various military equipment: tanks, jets, armored personnel carriers and howitzers. The total amount of aid to Ukraine amounts to almost 100 billion zlotys (almost 25.9 billion dollars), including 12 billion zlotys (almost 3.1 billion dollars) spent on weapons, the president said.