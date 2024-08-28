Falling drone causes evacuation of two localities in Russia’s Voronezh Region — governor

VORONEZH, August 28. /TASS/. Residents of two localities in the Voronezh Region were temporary evacuated as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fell near flammable facilities, governor of the central Russian region Alexander Gusev said.

"Emergency response teams made a decision to evacuate residents of two localities to a temporary accommodation in the district center, using buses. The locals are now returning to their homes as the situation has stabilized," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

In a separate post, Gusev said that Russian air defense forces jammed and destroyed a fixed-wing UAV in the Rossosh municipality. Fragments of a fallen drone caused a fire near flammable facilities. No damage or casualties were reported though, he specified.