{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Charges of plotting attack for Ukraine brought against ex-official from Russia’s Belgorod

Investigators say the money was meant to sponsor unidentified members of a criminal ring plotting a terrorist act

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Viktoria Shinkaruk, a former employee at the administration of the Belgorod Region, and her accomplice have been accused of supporting terrorist activity in the interests of their curators from Ukraine, law enforcement officers told TASS.

"Viktoria Shinkaruk supported terrorists with a view to committing a terror attack. In September 2022, the defendant withdrew over 100,000 rubles ($1,093) in cash in order to commit a crime and later stashed the money," the officers said. According to them, Shinkaruk’s accomplice, Alexander Kholodkov, helped her by hiding explosive devices as he also transferred over 400,000 rubles.

Investigators say the money was meant to sponsor unidentified members of a criminal ring plotting a terrorist act. "They used the Signal and Telegram messengers for communication with their curators in Ukraine," the law enforcement officers specified.

Shinkaruk and Kholodkov were charged with the illicit trafficking of explosives, smuggling strategical essentials and resources, preparing for an attack by a conspiring group and making preparations for the manufacturing of improvised explosives. A district military court is already looking into the criminal case.

Neither Shinkaruk nor Kholodkov have pleaded guilty. They were detained in late November 2022.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Falling drone causes evacuation of two localities in Russia’s Voronezh Region — governor
Alexander Gusev said that Russian air defense forces jammed and destroyed a fixed-wing UAV in the Rossosh municipality
Read more
US mercenary tells about chaos in Ukrainian army in Kursk Region
The American spoke on condition of unanimity but ABC said it had identified him
Read more
FSB launches investigations into two more reporters for illegally crossing Russian border
The article carries a penalty of up to five years in prison
Read more
Russian athletes to skip 2024 Paralympics opening ceremony in Paris, says RPC chief
"As for the Closing Ceremony, we will discuss this issue closer to the end of the Games depending on the situation," Pavel Rozhkov said
Read more
Trump faces new US indictment in election interference case
The updated indictment features the same charges accusing the Republican presidential hopeful of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 vote
Read more
Russian lawmaker urges US to tread carefully with long-range missile supplies to Kiev
Mikhail Sheremet emphasized that the US currently had not only a lot of weak-willed satellites but also numerous enemies eager to shatter the myth of the safe "star-spangled utopia"
Read more
F-16s may have been hit in Russian strike on hangar in Ivano-Frankovsk — resistance
According to the report, fuel tanks were also hit in the strike
Read more
Su-27 jets did not chase away B-52 over Baltic Sea — US Air Force
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said two Sukhoi-27 fighters made a B-52 bomber turn away from the Russian border over the Baltic Sea
Read more
Child dies in Ukrainian UAV attack on civilian car in Zaporozhye
Governor Yevgeny Balitsky stressed that the enemy knew exactly what it was doing, hitting the civilians on purpose
Read more
EU’s diplomatic service recommends extending mission for training Ukrainian troops
Apart from that, the Ukrainian side claims that "the realism of training (which differs strongly from the field reality)" is a most critical shortage of the mission
Read more
Russian delegation discusses developing economic cooperation with DPRK in Pyongyang
The talks were held in a friendly atmosphere, KCNA reported
Read more
France detains Durov on someone's advice trying to gain access to codes — Lavrov
The top Russian dimplomat recalled that in the past, when Russian authorities had legal issues with Telegram, "no attempts to restrict the freedom of Pavel Durov or his team took place"
Read more
Venezuela de facto joining BRICS, accession a formality, foreign minister says
Yvan Gil Pinto noted that Caracas had won the support of all members
Read more
Russia’s drone production should increase fivefold by 2030 — PM Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin explained that the new national projects pay special attention to achieving technological leadership
Read more
Unrecovered bodies of European mercenaries litter Kursk fields — Russian MP
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the West needed the Ukrainian incursion into the borderline Russian region of Kursk to test how well Russia’s border is protected
Read more
Hamas leader disguises himself in women's clothing to avoid capture by Israel — media
The Israeli army believes that Yahya Sinwar’s arrest or killing would mean the collapse of Hamas’ leadership hierarchy and its subsequent dissolution
Read more
Kalashnikov gunmaker to unveil new grenade launcher at overseas arms show
The 40x46mm GP-46 can be attached to a Kalashnikov assault rifle or used as a separate weapon with a quick-detach buttstock module
Read more
North Korean leader oversees test-firing of upgraded rocket launcher system
Earlier, state media KCNA said these upgraded rocket launcher systems will come into service with the Korean People’s Army later this year
Read more
Belarusian president slams proposals to turn away from Russia, side with Ukraine
Alexander Lukashenko said he would like the Belarusian people to understand the situation they lived in
Read more
Israeli air raids in Gaza Strip kill at least 12 Palestinians - TV
According to Al Jazeera, Air Forces struck residential houses in Khan Yunis
Read more
Ukrainian official concedes country meddled with US elections in past years
According to Ukrainian president's chief of staff Andrey Yermak, today Ukraine is working with the headquarters of both US presidential candidates
Read more
World’s largest nuclear-powered sub takes part in Russia’s Northern Fleet drills
Its notional enemies were small missile ships Onega and Naryan-Mar
Read more
Belarus goes through hard times, needs to face towards East, says Lukashenko
"There has never been such complexity around Belarus as there is now," the Belarusian leader stressed
Read more
Durov detained in France over his refusal to 'censor truth,' Tucker Carlson believes
"Darkness is descending fast on the formerly free world," the journalist said
Read more
Sudan dam collapse destroys 20 villages, UN reports
Lots of people are missing
Read more
Zelensky announces Ukraine will halt gas transit agreement with Russia's Gazprom
That said, after the contract expires Ukraine will make a decision about the transit of Russian gas through its territory to Europe jointly with the EU, the president noted
Read more
Paris prosecutor’s office addresses confusion over Pavel Durov’s detention
Pavel Durov was detained at Le Bourget airport in Paris on August 24; on the next day, his detention was extended by 96 hours
Read more
Russian commander reports presence of active NATO soldiers in Kursk area
Apty Alaudinov specified that he referred to active NATO servicemen
Read more
Finland’s Stubb not ready to send long-range weapons to Kiev due to proximity to Russia
President said that this s not needed at this moment
Read more
POW says Ukrainian troops pillage homes in Kursk Region
He testified that commanding officers had not told the soldiers that they were being sent to the Kursk Region
Read more
White House confirms confidential discussions of strike plans with Kiev
National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said, that U.S. re going to keep them private
Read more
Russian Armed Forces liberate two settlements in Kursk Region
Two infantry combat vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, and three motor vehicles were also destroyed today in total, Deputy Head of the Main Military Political Department of the Russian Armed Forces Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Presidential aide raises alarm over West's increased naval activity near Russian borders
Nikolay Patrushev noted that the West has unleashed a campaign "to discredit Russia’s maritime activity, especially at high latitudes," while the environmental agenda is being used as an instrument of pressure to promote its own interests
Read more
Russian troops successfully test Chistyulya counter-drone system in Ukraine operation
The Chistyulya counter-drone system fully suppresses control and navigation channels of enemy UAVs within a range of up to 1 km and also denies the transmission of photo and video images from a drone
Read more
Rosatom ready to do everything to launch first unit of Kursk NPP-2 this year
On August 27, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi arrived in the city of Kurchatov to inspect the Kursk NPP
Read more
West intensifies attempts to sow discord in Russian society — Security Council chief
According to Shoigu, the West is seeking to preserve its global dominance and is imposing its rules on other countries by organizing color revolutions and encouraging terrorist groups
Read more
Russia increases diamond shipments to India by 22% in January-June
India is the world leader in rough diamond cutting and polishing, with about 90% of the world's polishing capacity located in the country
Read more
Extremism-, terrorism-related crimes on the rise in North Caucasus — Security Council
According to Shoigu, terror attacks in the Republics of Karachay-Cherkessia and Dagestan claimed 21 lives, including of 18 police officers, in 2024 alone
Read more
Telegram’s future largely depends on its developers’ team — official
In regards to alternatives to Telegram, Igor Ashmanov noted that there are about 20 of them in Russia alone
Read more
Biden seeks to put Telegram under US thumb ahead of presidential election — speaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, the US uses online surveillance, total censorship and social media manipulation as a strategic means of political control and external influence
Read more
Kiev wants to show plan for ending conflict to Biden, Harris, Trump in fall
Vladimir Zelensky earlier said he did not want the conflict to drag on, so he would come up with a plan by the end of the year to end it
Read more
Musk urges Macron to give more details about Durov's arrest
The Telegram founder was detained at Le Bourget airport in Paris on August 24, and the next day his detention was extended to 96 hours
Read more
NPP under tight security: Russia repels attacks in Kursk Region
The operational situation is under control, the plant's press service reported, citing Deputy Director for Personnel Management Vadim Yeletskikh
Read more
Charges of plotting attack for Ukraine brought against ex-official from Russia’s Belgorod
Investigators say the money was meant to sponsor unidentified members of a criminal ring plotting a terrorist act
Read more
Ukraine’s 2014 coup was CIA’s political mistake — Putin
The Russian president noted that the US agency had achieved its goal of changing the government but failed to see what it would evolve into
Read more
Collective West aims at destabilizing political situation in Russian regions, says Shoigu
"This is how our enemies are trying to destabilize the society and the political situation across the Russian regions," he stated
Read more
Russia’s special operation upended perceptions of combat tactics, Medvedev says
According to the official, when the participants of the meeting start a new chapter of their lives and careers, it will also change them
Read more
22,000 mpox cases registered in Africa in 2024
As many as 622 patients have died over this period
Read more
Number of cryptocurrency millionaires worldwide doubles over year
Experts also noted a 111% increase in the number of millionaires who own bitcoin, with the figure reaching 85,400 people
Read more
Germany dismisses Polish, Czech claims about Nord Streams being 'legitimate target'
"The chancellor stated this explicitly during his talks with the Polish and Czech sides, as well as with many other international partners," Spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit went on to say
Read more
Russia will not "swallow the bait" of Zelensky formula summits — Lavrov
"The West is dissuading Ukraine from holding normal negotiations - human and based on generally accepted principles," the Russian foreign minister stressed
Read more
BRICS is one of main factors in world politics, West does not like it — lawmaker
He recalled that the main principles of the association are mutual respect, understanding, equality, solidarity, openness, inclusiveness, and consensus
Read more
Medvedev sees Durov’s detention as political
The politician said that such decisions will be in the spotlight and the Russian authorities should definitely keep an eye on this
Read more
Ukraine’s military suffers heavy casualties in Kursk area over past day — commander
"The frontline has not undergone any significant changes and yesterday our adjacent units liberated and mopped up two communities," Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Journalist Hersh says US won’t achieve Russia’s defeat in Ukraine
Earlier, Hersh wrote about the "paradox" of the current US administration's foreign policy, which is funneling money to Kiev, even though Ukraine is obviously not going to prevail, while at the same time refusing to engage in talks that could end the conflict
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky finds situation in Donbass difficult for military
Active fighting is in progress in the Kupyansk, Liman, Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) and Kramatorsk areas, the president noted
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about massive attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure
The strikes also hit storage sites of Ukraine’s West-provided air-launched weapons at airfields in the Kiev and Dnepropetrovsk regions
Read more
Grossi’s words on unacceptability of attacks on NPPs a signal for Ukraine — envoy
On August 27, Grossi arrived in the city of Kurchatov to inspect the Kursk NPP
Read more
Russia's nuclear doctrine is now being specified — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister recalled the position of the American side which thinks that Europe will be the first to suffer, should a new world war break out
Read more
Zelensky claims Ukraine has tested its first ballistic missile
The Ukrainian leader did not share details about the missile
Read more
Press review: NATO complicit in Kursk attack and Russian military officials get new roles
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 21st
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 14 times in past day
No shelling attacks on the positions of Syrian government troops by terrorists were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone during the day
Read more
US firms, companies controlled by Moldovan president transport biomaterials from Ukraine
The Russian general also named those who work for Ukrainian and US companies and are directly involved in the export of biomaterials
Read more
Lavrov slams as blackmail Kiev's demands for letting it use Storm Shadow against Russia
The Russian top diplomat warned that the West was playing with fire whenever it started discussions on this topic
Read more
Ukraine was ready to sign peace deal with Russia but gave up under US pressure — Patrushev
The first Russian-Ukrainian negotiations after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine took place in Belarus in early March 2022 but the talks yielded no tangible results
Read more
Several thousand South Ossetian fighters take part in special op — president
Alan Gagloyev underscored that Ossetian fighters fulfill their allied duties with honor, bringing the joint Victory closer
Read more
Kremlin questions status of Reuters employee killed in Kramatorsk
According to information released today by Reuters, Evans, 38, is a former UK military officer who has worked for the agency since 2022, advising on the safety of journalists around the world, including in Ukraine, Israel and the recent Paris Olympics
Read more
Russia in touch with China over idea of no-first-use agreement — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov recalled that the "Chinese colleagues first put forward a proposal for concluding such an agreement back in 1994"
Read more
Russian forces gain control of commanding height in Sudzha district
Russian servicemen have already repelled six attacks by the enemy, who tried to attack in small groups
Read more
IN BRIEF: IAEA chief sees a risk of nuclear incident at Russia’s Kursk NPP, visits plant
Kursk NPP operations are very close to normal, Rafael Grossi said
Read more
Russia delivers overnight precision strike at Ukrainian military airfields
Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated the community of Orlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day
Read more
China considers sanctions against its companies due to ties with Russia illegal
According to the statement, such actions by Western countries "meet their egoistic interests, though [they] are not based on facts, with the international community not to accept them at any time"
Read more
Russia doesn’t believe Kiev planned attack on Kursk Region on its own — intelligence chief
Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6
Read more
Many countries may skip another conference on Ukraine if Russia is absent — Zelensky
A conference on Ukraine was held in Burgenstock, Switzerland on June 15 and 16 at Ukraine’s initiative
Read more
Situation along entire frontline ‘difficult,’ says Ukrainian commander-in-chief
The most intense fight takes place on the Pokrovsk direction
Read more
IAEA Board of Governors to discuss situation at Kursk, Zaporozhye NPPs on September 9
Russia also hopes that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi "will make the signal about the inadmissibility of attacks on nuclear facilities"
Read more
Moscow to host 6th International Municipal BRICS Forum
Delegations from 126 countries are expected to take part in the forum along with representatives of Russian regions
Read more
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Read more
Press review: Russia hits Ukrainian infrastructure and Dems look to ride Harris momentum
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 27th
Read more
Russian strike at Ukrainian energy revealed absence of complex air defense — expert
Oleg Soskin noted that the Ukrainian air force commander, who is also responsible to air defenses, was "completely unprepared" for this strike
Read more
Ukrainian forces trying to break through into Russia’s Belgorod Region — authorities
According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, Russian servicemen are carrying out routine work
Read more
Ukrainian troops failed to achieve its goals in Kursk Region, unable to advance — envoy
Andrey Kelin named the capture of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant or of a "substantial swath of land" west of Ukraine
Read more
Retailer Henderson net profit rises 2.3-fold in 1H 2024 to $15.66 mln
Read more
Ukraine will need additional $15 bln in 2025
Denis Shmygal noted that Ukraine expects to solve this problem by receiving $50 bln from profits from frozen Russian assets in accounts in G7 countries
Read more
West is losing right to free speech — US journalist
American author and journalist Matt Taibbi said that this is an incredibly serious moment in U.S. and European history
Read more
Ukraine’s commander-in-chief says attack on Kursk failed to distract Russian forces
A few hours earlier, Verkhovna Rada member Aleksey Goncharenko (blacklisted as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) said that the situation for the Ukrainian army near Krasnoarmeisk was close to disaster
Read more
Falling drone causes evacuation of two localities in Russia’s Voronezh Region — governor
Alexander Gusev said that Russian air defense forces jammed and destroyed a fixed-wing UAV in the Rossosh municipality
Read more
Belarus President Lukashenko says has nothing against detention of Durov in France
According to Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier told him about details of his previous conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, when they discussed human rights situation both in Minsk and Paris, where protests staged by yellow vests were in full swing in France
Read more
Kursk NPP operating in 'very close to normal' mode — Grossi
Earlier, the IAEA chief called the risk of damage to the plant due to the Ukrainian actions very serious
Read more
Russian defense ministry calls on Pentagon, British navy command to be guided by reason
On Wednesday, the Black Sea Fleet and the FSB border guard service thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent
Read more
Beating back the enemy: situation in Kursk Region
The Russian military has repelled attacks by Ukrainian assault groups near Kremyanoye, Malaya Loknya and Nechaev
Read more
16 civilians killed, 170 wounded in Ukraine’s drone attacks in July — diplomat
"July’s overall casualties from drone attacks amounted to 186: 170 civilians received wounds of various gravity and 16 people died," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Trump says he negotiated terms of September 10 debates with Kamala Harris
He noted that the debate rules will be identical to those at the debates he had with US President Joe Biden on CNN in June
Read more
Indian PM Modi tells Putin about his readiness to help with Ukrainian conflict settlement
The telephone conversation between the leaders of Russia and India came shortly after Modi paid an official visit to Kiev on August 23
Read more
Russian forces eliminate over 11,000 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries at LPR borders in week
"Twenty-nine Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the engagement line," expert Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Paris Paralympics involving Russian athletes to open in Paris
The event to run through September 8 will enable 88 Russian Paralympic athletes to compete under a neutral flag
Read more
Government officials should steer clear of messenger apps for official purposes — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that the Russian Presidential Administration abides by this policy
Read more
Response for US involvement in Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region to be harsher — MFA
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that "practical consequences of what is not an accusation but an obvious fact are observed"
Read more
Moscow-Paris relations hit new low amid French stance on freedom of speech
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also mentioned "freedom to disseminate information"
Read more
Russian army good in winter fighting — Trump
Ex-US President and Republican Party nominee for the presidential election Donald Trump said that Russia is not easy to beat, and they're a massive military
Read more
Shipborne Pantsyr missile system to protect latest Amur corvette from enemy UAVs
The shipborne Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/gun system is capable of effectively repelling multiple air strikes from different directions
Read more