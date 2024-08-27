Trump says he negotiated terms of September 10 debates with Kamala Harris

NEW YORK, August 27. /TASS/. US Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump announced that he reached an agreement on election debates with his Democratic opponent, US Vice President Kamala Harris, the event will take place on ABC on September 10.

"I have reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris," he said on the Truth Social platform. "It will be Broadcast Live on ABC […] on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

He noted that the debate rules will be identical to those at the debates he had with US President Joe Biden on CNN in June.

Previously, CNN reported that the Trump-Harris debate was in jeopardy due to the disagreement regarding the microphone operation rules. The Harris campaign asked ABC to leave the microphones open during the opponent’s speech, while Trump’s team insisted that the ruled should remain the same as during the debate with Biden.

The US presidential election will take place on November 5. It was supposed that the Democrats would be represented by Biden, but, following his failed performance at the June debate with Trump, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris’ nomination. Her candidacy was officially approved during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.