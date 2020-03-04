Syrian parliamentary election to take place on April 13

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Elections to the Syrian People's Council (parliament) planned for April 13 will take place as planned, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel shown on Wednesday.

"There is the Constitution and the state that lives by it. We do not succumb to Western threats and we do not follow the West’s bidding. We do not abide by anything except the Constitution. We have been told several times to postpone the implementation of its provisions regarding the president and parliament. We did that during the war. The parliamentary elections <…> will take place as planned, no matter what," al-Assad said.

The 250 Syrian MPs will be elected by direct vote for a four-year term.