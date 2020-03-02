Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss measures to curb coronavirus spread

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus were in focus of a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and China’s Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.
"The sides discussed measures taken in Russia and China to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection, as well as current issues of the Russian-Chinese relations, including cooperation between the two countries on the international arena," the ministry said.
A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple foci.
Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from 67 other countries, including Russia. According to the latest update, the number of confirmed cases of the disease in China has exceeded 80,000, with more than 2,900 people killed by this coronavirus. More than 44,400 have recovered.