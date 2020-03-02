Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss measures to curb coronavirus spread

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus were in focus of a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and China’s Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides discussed measures taken in Russia and China to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection, as well as current issues of the Russian-Chinese relations, including cooperation between the two countries on the international arena," the ministry said.