Turkey delivering airstrikes at Syrian forces in response to shellings at Turkish forces

ANKARA, February 28. /TASS/. Turkish forces are delivering airstrikes at the positions of Syrian government forces in response to shellings at Turkish soldiers in Idlib, the administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement released on Friday after an emergency session in Ankara.

"With the support in air and on land, airstrikes were delivered at the position of the regime [of Syrian President Bashar Assad], and we will continue delivering airstrikes," the statement said.

Ankara also called "on the participants in the Astana process and on the whole international community to stop crimes against humanity."

On Firiday, governor of Turkey's Hatay province Rahmi Dogan said that Turkish forces camed under fire in Syria's Idlib province, and at least 22 Turkish soldiers were killed.

The situation in Idlib has escalated at the start of February after Russian and Turkish militaries made another attempt to impose a ceasefire regime, but terrorists only stepped up their attacks in response. Last week Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is ready to use its full combat power in case an operation in Idlib is needed. Erdogan said that the start of a military campaign in Idlib is only a matter of time and that all preparations have been made.