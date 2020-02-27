22 Turkish soldiers killed in Syria's Idlib — authorities

UN says humanitarian law has been systematically ignored in Syria's Idlib

ANKARA, Feburary 28. /TASS/. Twenty-two Turkish soldiers were killed in the Syrian province of Idlib, governor of Turkey's Hatay province Rahmi Dogan told NTV channel on Friday.

"Twenty-two soldiers were killed in Idlib. Several soldiers were seriously injured, and they are receiving assistance," Dogan said.

Earlier reports said nine Turkish soldiers were killed.

The situation in Idlib has escalated at the start of February after Russian and Turkish militaries made another attempt to impose a ceasefire regime, but terrorists only stepped up their attacks in response. Last week Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is ready to use its full combat power in case an operation in Idlib is needed. Erdogan said that the start of a military campaign in Idlib is only a matter of time and that all preparations have been made.