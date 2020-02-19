Over 60 people fly from Tyumen to Moscow after two-week coronavirus quarantine

TYUMEN, February 19. /TASS/. The plane that carries 62 people that had been quarantined for 14 days in Tymen after evacuation from China's Wuhan has departed for Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, the press service of Tyumen's Roschino airport told TASS on Wednesday.

Head of the Tyumen region's Department of Healthcare Inna Kulikova earlier confirmed that the quarantine was lifted. All 144 people who had been evacuated from China are healthy, and no cases of the new coronavirus were found, she said.

"The plane took off from Tyumen at 3:38am Moscow time. The airline is Aeroflot, and the Flight is SU 1503," the press service said.

On February 15, military planes evacuated over 140 people from China's Hubei province to Russia's Tymen after the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China. On February 18, head of the regional branch of Russia's consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor Galina Sharukho said that medical tests showed that among those evacuated from China, no one contracted the new coronavirus.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 25 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. According to latest reports, the death toll from the new coronavirus in China climbed to over 1,900, while 12,500 people recovered, and the total number of confirmed cases exceeded 72,400.