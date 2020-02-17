EU extends arms embargo against Belarus

BRUSSELS, February 17. /TASS/. The European Union has extended its arms embargo against Belarus and restrictions on four Belarusian nationals, the Council of the European Union said in a statement on Monday.

"Today the Council decided to prolong the restrictive measures against Belarus for one year, until 28 February 2021. These measures include an embargo on arms and on equipment that could be used for internal repression, as well as an asset freeze and travel ban against four people designated in connection with the unresolved disappearances of two opposition politicians, one businessman and one journalist in 1999 and in 2000," the statement reads.

In 2002, the EU imposed visa sanctions on Belarus and its President Alexander Lukashenko over human rights violations. Since then, the restrictions were reviewed several times and suspended three times. The European Union partially removed sanctions on Minsk in February 2016. Brussels opted not to extend restrictions against 170 Belarusian officials, including Lukashenko, and three companies. However, an embargo on the supply of weapons and police equipment, as well as visa restrictions against four senior Belarusian law enforcement officers, remained in place.