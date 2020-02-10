Ukraine’s Zelensky mastered war enrichment schemes and forgot peace promises, says DPR MP

DONETSK, February 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s greed has made him forget all his election promises to stop the Donbass war, adviser to the head of the central executive committee of the ‘Donetsk Republic’ social movement (Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) ruling party - TASS) Andrei Bedilo said Monday, commenting on Kiev’s plans to build military bases in Mariupol and Severodonetsk.

"Greed prevailed over conscience. In the past six months, Zelensky and his team seem to have successfully mastered criminal schemes of former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko aimed at enriching themselves by [continuing to wage] war [in Donbass] and, therefore, stopping it is no longer expedient. One shouldn’t be looking at any other explanations behind the change of the direction of his policies and nature of his rhetoric," Donetsk News Agency quotes him as saying.