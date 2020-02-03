Egyptian president to come to Moscow to mark Victory Day, says source

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will arrive in Moscow to attend celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where Russia fought against Nazi Germany - TASS), a diplomatic source told TASS on Monday.

"The Egyptian president will come to Moscow on the Victory Day," the source said.

The Kremlin has not been available for immediate comment.

Moscow’s Red Square will host the Victory Day parade on May 9. Russia has sent invitations to many world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, North Korea’s leader Kim Jon-un, leaders of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) and European nations. Among those who have confirmed their presence are the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Venezuela, India, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Serbia, France, and the Czech Republic.