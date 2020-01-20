Iran to quit Non-Proliferation Treaty if EU sends nuke deal issue to UNSC — top diplomat

TEHRAN, January 20. /TASS/. Tehran will leave the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty if EU countries submit the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) issue to the United Nations Security Council, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday.

"If the Europeans submit the Iranian case to the Security Council, we will withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty," he said, as cited by the Islamic Republic News Agency. According to Zarif, "the Europeans’ statements cannot be viewed as legal."

"If Europe remains committed to its obligations, we will return to compliance," Zarif went on to say. "However, if they [EU countries] continue playing political games that have no legal basis, we will have many options [to respond]," the Iranian top diplomat emphasized.