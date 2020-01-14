Launch of JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism groundless — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia thinks that there are no grounds for launching the dispute resolution mechanism within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear deal by Germany, the UK and France, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on Tuesday. Russian diplomats added that such a step would make it impossible to return to the primary conditions of the deal.

"We see no grounds for such a step [launching the JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism]," the ministry stressed. "We do not rule out that the ill-considered steps by the EU Three may lead to a new wave of escalation around the JCPOA and make it impossible to return to the previously agreed conditions of the nuclear deal, which the EU Three allegedly strive towards."

The Russian Foreign Ministry is disappointed and worried about Great Britain’s, Germany’s and France’s decision to trigger the dispute settlement mechanism in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal which makes it possible to refer the case to the United Nations Security Council.

"The decision of the European participants in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program to trigger the dispute resolution mechanism as provided by Article 36 of the JCPOA and their letter on that matter to the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, who is coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission, is profoundly disappointing and gives ground for serious concern," the ministry stated.