Bundeswehr suspends rotation of forces in Iraq, says Defense Ministry

BERLIN, January 6./TASS/. Germany’s Bundeswehr suspends the rotation of forces participating in the international mission to fight Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) in Iraq, the press service of the German Federal Ministry of Defense said in a tweet on Sunday.

Earlier, the Iraqi parliament voted in favor of the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

"Due to the developments in Iraq, Inspector General of the Bundeswehr Eberhard Zorn made the decision to suspend the rotation of the contingent," the press service said.

Iraq’s parliament voted on Sunday to put an end to the presence of foreign troops in the country, Al Arabiya television channel said.

In the resolution adopted at the emergency session of Iraq’s Council of Representatives, the lawmakers said the "government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops in the republic and to cancel work under the security agreement with the international anti-terrorism coalition."

The resolution says, in particular, that "the government must take practical steps to ban any foreign troop presence, to prohibit them from using the country’s airspace and to revoke the request for assistance from the international coalition fighting the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia - TASS)."

The session was convened in the wake of a sharp deterioration of the situation in the country after a series of US strikes on Iraqi soil. On January 2, General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy leader of Iraqi Shiite paramilitary force Hashd al-Shaabi, were killed in one of the US strikes.