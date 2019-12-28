Year of 2020 will be marked by US presidential elections — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The upcoming year of 2020 on the international arena will be marked by the presidential election in the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Friday.

"The next year will be marked by the US presidential election in terms of international politics," Zakharova said.

She noted that the United States needs external pretexts and incentives which become factors in domestic politics. "We may see outstanding PR campaigns, we may see interesting suggestions of the equally enticing nature," she explained.

"However, we need to remember one thing - all of this will be subordinated to the main political goal, which is the presidential election in the United States," Zakharova stressed.

The diplomat said that the topic of alleged Russian interference into the US elections has not disappeared. "It is being developed in all possible ways, even though it is obvious that it cannot live on by itself without everyday reminders," she noted.

The 58th presidential election in the United States will be held on 3 November 2020.