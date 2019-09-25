Russian senator links Trump’s impeachment inquiry to 2020 election

According to the Russian senator, the outcome of this situation will depend on the interests of the conflicting sides in the run-up to the 2020 US presidential election.

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev has called in question the sincerity of the Democrats from the US House of Representatives, who have launched formal impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump.

"Impeachment is certainly a domestic US affair. Neither the grounds, nor the procedures nor the prospects are clear now. There are grounds to believe that the outcome of this situation will depend not on the substance of the issue but on the interests of conflicting sides in the context of the 2020 election campaign. Certainly, this does not add trust in the sincerity of these impeachment initiators," Kosachev told TASS.

The decision on launching an impeachment inquiry was announced after House Democrats held a closed-door meeting on Tuesday. The meeting discussed possible grounds for a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump after reports about his alleged attempts to exert pressure on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to hurt his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Trump’s political opponents alleged that in his July phone conversation with Zelensky, Trump hinted that he would withhold military aid to Ukraine if Kiev refused to launch an investigation against former US Vice President Biden and his son. They claimed this move would help Trump’s re-election chances in 2020.