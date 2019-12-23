EU condemns launch of rail traffic across Kerch Strait

BRUSSELS, December 23. /TASS/. The European Union has rebuked the launch of railroad traffic across the Kerch of Strait via the Crimean Bridge as a violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty, the EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said in a statement issued in Brussels on Monday.

"The Russian Federation has finalised the construction of the railway section of the Kerch Bridge and is opening railway traffic to the Crimean Peninsula without Ukraine's consent. This constitutes another violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity by Russia," the spokesperson stressed.

He also underlined, "The bridge limits the passage of vessels through the Kerch Strait to Ukrainian ports in the Azov Sea", adding that the bridge serves as a step in "Crimeaґs isolation from Ukraine."