Russian servicemen distribute 1,5 tonnes of food to refugees in Syria

TARTUS, December 21. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have provided assistance to 250 Syrians in the Al-Hamidiyah refugee camp in the Syrian province of Tartus. The Syrians fled from militants in the Idlib de-escalation zone through the humanitarian corridor in Abu al-Duhur set up by Russian and Syrian servicemen.

The Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides told reporters that Russian servicemen handed out 250 food sets with a total weight of around 1.5 tonnes. The Russian reconciliation center noted that such humanitarian operation has been held for the first time.

Refugees have been living in the tent camp for around four years, and all of them come from the village near Abu al-Duhur in the Idlib province.

"Thanks to the Russian people and the Russian army, with the support of the Syrian army, we managed to avoid big casualties among the population. In the times when militants from several terrorist organizations threatened us all at once and attacked our whole village, we thought that we are left with terror one on one. Everyone was killed, regardless of their faith or political views," head of the refugee camp community Maruf Jatul told reporters.

Since the start of the settlement process in Syria, Russian servicemen have carried out over 2,000 humanitarian operations and distributed almost 6,000 tonnes of food to people in need.