Trump signs new defense budget that envisages sanctions against Russia

WASHINGTON, December 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has signed the defense budget for the fiscal year 2020 (started on October 1) which envisages imposing sanctions on Russia.

The defense budget stands at $738 billion, which is 3.1% more than in the 2019 fiscal year ($716 billion). Around $635 billion is allocated to the Pentagon, and $71.5 to continuing military operations in Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and to fighting against terrorism in other countires. A total of $31.5 billion is allocated for maintaining the combat capabilities of the nuclear weapons and their modernization through the US Department of Energy, and for other defense purposes.

Military aid to Ukraine will stand at $300 million, which is $50 million more than in 2019.

The defense budget plan also envisages introducting sanctions against Russia over the Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream gas pipeline projects, as well as restrictions in the framework of the CAESAR Syria Civilian Protection Act.

The embargo for direct cooperation with Moscow in the military sphere has once again been extended, and the US government is advised against recognizing Crimea's status as part of Russia.