Italian top diplomat says will visit Russia in July 2020

ROME, December 6. /TASS/. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio plans to visit Russia in July 2020, as he himself said at a joint press conference with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov in Rome on Friday.

"I plan to attend a high-tech exhibition [the Innoprom international industrial exhibition - TASS] in July 2020," Di Maio announced.

He also said that a two-plus-two meeting between the foreign and defense ministers of Italy and Russia would take place in the beginning of 2020. "Preparations are underway, the meeting will take place in the first months of 2020," the Italian foreign minister said. Lavrov, in turn, added that he had invited his counterpart to visit Russia "and the invitation has been accepted." "It means that we will meet more than once in the near future," the Russian top diplomat noted. A meeting of the Russian-Italian Council for Economic, Industrial and Financial Cooperation is also expected to take place in 2020.

While in Rome, Lavrov held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen. He will later address an international conference dubbed Mediterranean Dialogues.

The Innoprom exhibition will take place in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on July 7-10.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made an official visit to Italy in July 2019.