Draft Normandy Quartet communique contains no breakthrough — Ukrainian deputy premier

KIEV, December 3. /TASS/. The draft final document to be adopted during the Normandy Quartet summit (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) due in France on December 9, contains no "breakthrough ideas," Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic integration Dmitry Kuleba told the ICTV channel.

"At the moment, the communique is very diplomatic. I’ll tell you frankly: this document contains no super-breakthrough ideas," Kuleba said, adding that "everything will depend on the outcome of the talks."

He said a draft document is prepared beforehand "in order to have something that can be fleshed out later."